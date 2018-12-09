Youth Outreach

December 10, 2018

Youth Diversion

The Youth Diversion Program is designed to help troubled youth be mentored and guided away from risky behavior. Upon completion of the three-month program will have […]
December 10, 2018

Back 2 School Backpack Distribution

Event Date: Saturday, August 5, 10 AM – 1 PM Event Location: Sylvania Area Family Services 5440 Marshall Rd Sylvania, OH 43560 This program is available […]
December 10, 2018

Summer Camp

The Center of Hope ELEVATE Summer Camp Program will be held at Sylvania Area Family Services June 7- July 8 Our Summer Enrichment Camp 5 week […]
Sylvania Area Family Services is committed to the delivery of responsive and comprehensive services to young people and our communities in accordance with the values, philosophy and standards of our organization.

About Us

Why we help

Currently, our programs include our Harvest Program: food distribution, Senior Government Commodities, Youth Diversion, and Summer Enrichment Camp. Our client families benefit from rent/utility assistance, health and wellness, nutrition, school supplies, all resulting in an impact on over 7,000 individuals – children and adults – per year.

Our History

1967, a group of concerned citizens in “Huntington Farms” neighborhood recognized a growing need for youth services. 1970 census showed 20% of the youth in that area were not completing high school. As a result of the alarming statistics HFA (Huntington Farms Association) was formed later that year.

map of safs

Our Community Partners

The generosity of our community partners has enabled SAFS to help the 12,000 individuals we serve annually to find strength, stability, and independence.  Our community partners do more than help materially; they are providing a brighter future for families and entire communities around the Sylvania area.

Become a supporter

