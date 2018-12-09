Reach out to us today.

Help Sylvania Area Family Services continue to FEED , NURTURE , and STRENGTHEN our community by supporting the 2021 Annual Campaign

We are so grateful for each and everyone of our sponsors

Thank you to our On Tap and Uncorked Sponsors!

THANK YOU

During this time of great uncertainty we’ve been comforted, encouraged, and

humbled by the outpouring of generosity and support from our community.

Remarkable people, organizations, community groups, small businesses and

corporations have all stepped up to support SAFS with donations of food,

personal care items, monetary gifts, and more.

To us, YOU are our heroes and we thank you for helping us meet the

challenges of this moment, so we can continue to provide

much needed services...

TO OUR COMMUNITY!