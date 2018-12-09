Youth Outreach
Sylvania Area Family Services is committed to the delivery of responsive and comprehensive services to young people and our communities in accordance with the values, philosophy and standards of our organization.
About Us
Why we help
Currently, our programs include our Harvest Program: food distribution, Senior Government Commodities, Youth Diversion, and Summer Enrichment Camp. Our client families benefit from rent/utility assistance, health and wellness, nutrition, school supplies, all resulting in an impact on over 7,000 individuals – children and adults – per year.
Our History
1967, a group of concerned citizens in “Huntington Farms” neighborhood recognized a growing need for youth services. 1970 census showed 20% of the youth in that area were not completing high school. As a result of the alarming statistics HFA (Huntington Farms Association) was formed later that year.
About Us
Why we help
Currently, our programs include our Harvest Program: food distribution, Senior Government Commodities, Youth Diversion, and Summer Enrichment Camp. Our client families benefit from rent/utility assistance, health and wellness, nutrition, school supplies, all resulting in an impact on over 7,000 individuals – children and adults – per year.
Our History
1967, a group of concerned citizens in “Huntington Farms” neighborhood recognized a growing need for youth services. 1970 census showed 20% of the youth in that area were not completing high school. As a result of the alarming statistics HFA (Huntington Farms Association) was formed later that year.
Our Community Partners
The generosity of our community partners has enabled SAFS to help the 12,000 individuals we serve annually to find strength, stability, and independence. Our community partners do more than help materially; they are providing a brighter future for families and entire communities around the Sylvania area.
Our Community Partners
The generosity of our community partners has enabled SAFS to help the 12,000 individuals we serve annually to find strength, stability, and independence. Our community partners do more than help materially; they are providing a brighter future for families and entire communities around the Sylvania area.